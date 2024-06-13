Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65,204.00

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $65,204.00 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 225,937,529 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 226,043,341.5575084. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03499873 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $61,931.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

