Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $105.80 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $105.80 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 169,354,161 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 169,628,466.71248052. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.63358911 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3308 active market(s) with $29,184,212.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

