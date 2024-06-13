WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.84

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.95 million and approximately $3.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006824 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209563 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

