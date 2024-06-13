Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 17th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

WKHS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,450,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,562. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.96.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WKHS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.