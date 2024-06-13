WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 0.9%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.12 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.05 ($0.51). 183,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 216,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.40 ($0.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a report on Monday, May 20th.

WizzFinancial Price Performance

WizzFinancial Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

