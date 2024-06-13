Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $24.77.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

