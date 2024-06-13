Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $450.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.53.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WING stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.90. 158,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.07. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $414.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.