Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

WINT remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.62. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.