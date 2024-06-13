WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 43.5% in May

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 914,600 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 99,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,770. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WiMi Hologram Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

