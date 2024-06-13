Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Boosted by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 6.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $61,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,782,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.19. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

