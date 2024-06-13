Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $411,265.20 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,967,807.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $12,628,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

