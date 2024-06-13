Wilbert W. James, Jr. Sells 599 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atkore Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Atkore

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 111,115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Atkore by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.