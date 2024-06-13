WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $4.13 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $22,933.45 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00117099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

