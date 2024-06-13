Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.60. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,970 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 2,970 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,482.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.08 per share, with a total value of C$100,800.00. Insiders acquired 37,970 shares of company stock worth $393,582 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

