Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 6.5 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 1,766,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.