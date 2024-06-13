Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading 13.7% Higher

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 4,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

