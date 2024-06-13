Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Weatherford International comprises approximately 5.3% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Weatherford International worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $3,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 152,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.63. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.