Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.