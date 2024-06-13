Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
