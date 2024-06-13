Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.32. 45,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.