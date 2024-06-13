Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $58,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 853,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

