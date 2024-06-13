Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.6%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $100.24. Approximately 1,830,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,508,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.80.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,138,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

