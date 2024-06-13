W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 143.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 1,245,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.