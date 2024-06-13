W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 143.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 1,245,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
