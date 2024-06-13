Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.19. 7,354,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,950. The company has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.36 and a 200-day moving average of $272.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

