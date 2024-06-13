Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Virios Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

