Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,148.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,148 ($14.62) and last traded at GBX 1,148 ($14.62), with a volume of 136429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,218 ($15.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.28) to GBX 1,680 ($21.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Victrex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victrex

Victrex Stock Performance

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £999.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 17,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.03) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($48,096.27). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.