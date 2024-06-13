VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,684 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 8.0% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $48,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

VICI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. 778,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

