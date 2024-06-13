VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 2.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of VICI Properties worth $1,108,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,891,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,077. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.