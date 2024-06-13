Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Vestis has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vestis to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

NYSE:VSTS opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849 over the last ninety days.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

