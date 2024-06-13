Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 823,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 573,785 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $14.75.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 228,633 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 299,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 987,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

