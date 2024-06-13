Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $127,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.02. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

