Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 371.5% in May

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 371.5% from the May 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 3,639,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,440,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

