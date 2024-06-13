Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $38.00

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $37.01. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 1,397 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

