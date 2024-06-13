Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51). Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Velocity Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price for the company.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEL

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.08.

In related news, insider Andrew Beaden bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,201.96). Insiders own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.