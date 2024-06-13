Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 53712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Velo3D Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Velo3D by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Velo3D by 12.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

