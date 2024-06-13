Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 53712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Velo3D Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
