Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

