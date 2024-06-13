Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,242,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,659. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

