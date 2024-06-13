VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.66

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 72186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 84,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth $6,306,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,284,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

