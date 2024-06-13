VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.66

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 72186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.