VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.09. 180,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,161. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.72 and a 200 day moving average of $311.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

