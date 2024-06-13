Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 294,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Valens Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Further Reading

