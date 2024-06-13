University of Illinois Foundation Invests $41.47 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,471,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 18.4% of University of Illinois Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. University of Illinois Foundation owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after buying an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,508,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,370,617. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

