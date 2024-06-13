UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $30.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.75. 857,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,074. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $449.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.89 and its 200-day moving average is $506.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

