Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $53.24 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,123.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00667827 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00051057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00077795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1389096 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,619,417.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

