Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Trading Down 1%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93. 68,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 34,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

