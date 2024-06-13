Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells $70,040.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 200 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

