Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CAO Sells $12,421.86 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 242 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $12,421.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,376.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $55.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 778,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.