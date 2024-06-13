Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 76,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,445. Twin Disc has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twin Disc news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $107,574.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

