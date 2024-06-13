TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON SMIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.80 ($1.07). The company had a trading volume of 287,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,490. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.80 ($1.09). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1,048.91.
