Truist Financial Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $55.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 128,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Comerica by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

