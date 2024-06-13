TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

