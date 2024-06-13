Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading Down 5.9%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 239,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 68,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$21.27 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

